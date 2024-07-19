Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Director Buys C$119,526.90 in Stock

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) Director Marc Poulin bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$39.84 per share, with a total value of C$119,526.90.

Marc Poulin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Marc Poulin sold 3,000 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.33, for a total value of C$118,000.20.

Shares of RCH stock opened at C$40.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 3.66. Richelieu Hardware Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$37.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.27.

Richelieu Hardware ( TSE:RCH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.42. The firm had revenue of C$481.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$481.90 million. Richelieu Hardware had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 5.82%. Research analysts forecast that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 1.7984425 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio is 32.43%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RCH. CIBC lowered their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. National Bankshares set a C$45.50 target price on Richelieu Hardware and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in Canada and the United States. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; floor protection products; and power tool accessories.

