Rightmove (LON:RMV) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $548.79

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 548.79 ($7.12) and traded as high as GBX 582.80 ($7.56). Rightmove shares last traded at GBX 579.20 ($7.51), with a volume of 1,263,194 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on RMV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 483 ($6.26) price target on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.43) target price on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 602.67 ($7.82).

Get Rightmove alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rightmove

Rightmove Stock Performance

About Rightmove

The company has a market capitalization of £4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,384.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 551.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 548.92.

(Get Free Report)

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.