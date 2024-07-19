Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 6,300 ($81.70).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RIO shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($77.81) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.30) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 5,900 ($76.51) to GBX 5,800 ($75.22) in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,700 ($99.86) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

About Rio Tinto Group

Shares of LON:RIO opened at GBX 4,925.75 ($63.88) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.47. The company has a market capitalization of £61.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,042.50, a PEG ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.63. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,509.50 ($58.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,910 ($76.64). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,365.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5,317.86.

(Get Free Report

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.