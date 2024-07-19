Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) PT Raised to $17.00 at Morgan Stanley

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.59% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.79.
Get Our Latest Report on Rivian Automotive
Rivian Automotive Price Performance
Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.03). Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 53.55% and a negative net margin of 111.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive will post -4.87 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $803,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,234,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $803,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at $10,234,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,374,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 414,287 shares of company stock valued at $6,293,588 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 74.3% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 975.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.
About Rivian Automotive
Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Rivian Automotive
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- This Cybersecurity Stock Gains Analysts’ Favor for Strong Growth
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Parabolic Rise of This Stock Shows No Signs of Slowing
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Risk Tolerance vs. Risk Appetite: Key Differences
Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.