Robert W. Baird Increases Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target to $72.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.23.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $69.54 on Monday. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $74.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.39.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $77,033.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,901,741.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $77,033.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,901,741.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $249,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,777.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,067 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,299 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JCI. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

