Robert W. Baird Raises Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target to $360.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $344.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

TT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $312.36.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $330.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies has a one year low of $184.02 and a one year high of $347.33.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total value of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total value of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trane Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Motco bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 157.1% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

