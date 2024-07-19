Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Earns Peer Perform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Roblox from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Roblox from a sell rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down from $57.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, May 13th. Roth Capital cut shares of Roblox from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Roblox from $56.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.59.

RBLX opened at $39.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.22. Roblox has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. Roblox had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 1,110.40%. The business had revenue of $923.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 166,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $6,701,720.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,274.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 166,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $6,701,720.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,260 shares in the company, valued at $5,720,274.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $1,134,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 374,633 shares in the company, valued at $14,168,620.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 476,889 shares of company stock worth $17,506,145 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 1,836.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Roblox by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the second quarter valued at about $2,663,000. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Roblox by 0.5% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 53,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the second quarter worth approximately $930,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

