Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Stock Price Down 9.5%

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report) fell 9.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.19 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.19 ($0.00). 99,036 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,411,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.21 ($0.00).

Rockfire Resources Trading Down 9.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.24.

About Rockfire Resources

Rockfire Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration in Australia. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and molybdenum deposits. It holds five exploration permits for minerals in Queensland; and an exploration and exploitation license in Greece.

