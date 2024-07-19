Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Holdings Reduced by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $11,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $127,617.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,696. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $127,617.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,696. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $171,412.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,309.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,199 shares of company stock worth $572,750. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.71.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ROK traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $269.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,674. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.00 and a 1 year high of $344.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $265.76 and a 200 day moving average of $278.45.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 48.88%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

