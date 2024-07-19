Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Stake Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 338,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,264 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Rollins worth $15,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rollins by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,231,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,407,553,000 after buying an additional 211,560 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter worth $256,862,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Rollins by 14.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,826,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,765,000 after acquiring an additional 357,535 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Rollins by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,019,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,208,000 after acquiring an additional 125,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Rollins by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,009,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,733,000 after purchasing an additional 48,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

ROL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Shares of ROL stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $49.56. The stock had a trading volume of 284,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,272. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.02 and a 200 day moving average of $45.56. The stock has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $50.83.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Rollins had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The firm had revenue of $748.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 67.42%.

In other Rollins news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $158,222.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,310,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,331 shares of company stock valued at $949,623 over the last three months. 4.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

