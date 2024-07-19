Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Bought by Leo Wealth LLC

Leo Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,070 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 539.1% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,505 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 11,392 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 15.9% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 127,682 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,525,000 after acquiring an additional 17,523 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 16.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 439,525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $64,471,000 after acquiring an additional 62,426 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 381,729 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,023,000 after acquiring an additional 10,763 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 547,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $80,382,000 after acquiring an additional 41,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $130,206.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $134,634.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,550,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,075. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.92 and a 200 day moving average of $141.42. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.35 and a 1-year high of $153.06.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROST. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on ROST

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.