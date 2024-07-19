Roth Mkm Increases Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Price Target to $122.00

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Roth Mkm from $112.00 to $122.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ITRI. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Itron from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Itron from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Guggenheim upgraded Itron from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stephens increased their price objective on Itron from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Itron from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $112.00.

ITRI stock opened at $102.50 on Tuesday. Itron has a 1 year low of $56.11 and a 1 year high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.67.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.39. Itron had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $603.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Itron will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total transaction of $33,227.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,237.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total transaction of $95,043.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,444,965.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total value of $33,227.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,237.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,775 shares of company stock valued at $192,613. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Itron by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,701,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $527,488,000 after acquiring an additional 45,909 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,681,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $126,978,000 after purchasing an additional 51,874 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Itron by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 804,648 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,759,000 after purchasing an additional 110,849 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Itron by 2.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 542,943 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,233,000 after purchasing an additional 11,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Itron by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 518,157 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,126,000 after buying an additional 15,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

