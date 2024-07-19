Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM)

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a GBX 400 ($5.19) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.22) target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Friday, April 19th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 433.75 ($5.63).

Get Domino's Pizza Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DOM

Domino’s Pizza Group Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza Group

Shares of DOM opened at GBX 327.80 ($4.25) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1,170.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.04. Domino’s Pizza Group has a one year low of GBX 299.40 ($3.88) and a one year high of GBX 432.20 ($5.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 323.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 339.41.

In other news, insider Edward Jamieson sold 5,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 324 ($4.20), for a total transaction of £18,461.52 ($23,941.80). 16.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.