RPC (NYSE:RES) Shares Down 4%

Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) dropped 4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.01 and last traded at $6.06. Approximately 241,181 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,590,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of RPC from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of RPC from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of RPC from $6.75 to $5.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

Get RPC alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on RPC

RPC Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.00.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). RPC had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $377.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPC

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RES. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,277,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,260,000 after buying an additional 6,064,627 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,684,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,221,000 after buying an additional 579,638 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RPC in the 4th quarter worth $1,855,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 761,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,805,000 after buying an additional 222,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 777,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after buying an additional 188,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

About RPC

(Get Free Report)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.