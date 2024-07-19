RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Receives $115.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.10.

RPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on RPM International from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of RPM International from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of RPM International from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of RPM International from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Get RPM International alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on RPM International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPM International

RPM International Price Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in RPM International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in RPM International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in RPM International by 273.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in RPM International by 588.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International during the first quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

RPM stock opened at $114.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.79. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.00. RPM International has a 52-week low of $88.84 and a 52-week high of $120.74.

RPM International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.40%.

RPM International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.