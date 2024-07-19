SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires 365 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 289.5% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.57. 338,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,719. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.23 and a 1-year high of $191.38. The company has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $183.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.37.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.