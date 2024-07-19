SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 11,725.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 616 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 174.8% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 599 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Columbia Sportswear

In other Columbia Sportswear news, CFO Jim A. Swanson sold 7,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $557,922.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,282.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $42,729.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,661.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jim A. Swanson sold 7,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $557,922.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

Shares of COLM stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.59. 120,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,011. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.98. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $87.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $769.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.62 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.20.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

