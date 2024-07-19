SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 3,773 Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,773 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 10.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,886,962 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $236,818,000 after purchasing an additional 277,158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,791,561 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $218,527,000 after buying an additional 107,926 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,752,920 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $215,499,000 after buying an additional 166,478 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,164,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 3.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,827,468 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $149,907,000 after acquiring an additional 69,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of Best Buy stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.46. 1,323,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,165,005. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $93.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.52.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BBY. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Best Buy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.87.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $290,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,714 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,276.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $80,210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,850 shares in the company, valued at $709,858.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $290,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,714 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,276.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,003,500 shares of company stock worth $166,350,570 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

