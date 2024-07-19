SageView Advisory Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 709,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,626,000 after purchasing an additional 106,725 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 668,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,595,000 after buying an additional 35,444 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 235,135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,442,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 15,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 118,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,775,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.32.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $75.28. The company had a trading volume of 813,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,233,181. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.19. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $78.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.08%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.81 per share, with a total value of $55,226.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,510.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.