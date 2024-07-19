SageView Advisory Group LLC Decreases Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 57.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 195.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after buying an additional 34,118 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at $2,924,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 21,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADP. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.42.

ADP traded down $2.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $245.20. 465,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,845. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.53 and a 1 year high of $256.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $244.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.31. The firm has a market cap of $100.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

