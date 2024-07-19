SageView Advisory Group LLC Invests $166,000 in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OGE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in OGE Energy by 178.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in OGE Energy by 392.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 441.9% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

OGE Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE OGE traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $36.70. 237,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,051. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $37.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.87 and a 200-day moving average of $34.52.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.26). OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $596.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.418 per share. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 84.77%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

