SageView Advisory Group LLC Invests $322,000 in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VFH. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 73.5% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 17,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 7,245 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 99,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,141,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 154,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,834,000 after buying an additional 10,186 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VFH traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $104.85. The stock had a trading volume of 102,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,493. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $75.71 and a 1 year high of $107.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.35.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

