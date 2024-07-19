SageView Advisory Group LLC Invests $770,000 in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 16,376 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 23.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,762,459 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $82,871,000 after purchasing an additional 331,983 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $546,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $202,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,575,411 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $74,076,000 after acquiring an additional 51,466 shares during the period. Finally, Rogco LP increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Rogco LP now owns 7,207 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $4,162,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,430,735.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 54,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $2,781,271.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,652,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,472,832.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $4,162,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,735.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 445,667 shares of company stock worth $22,755,070 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FCX stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,069,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,624,598. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.60 and its 200 day moving average is $45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $55.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.92.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on FCX. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bernstein Bank increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.50 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.93.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

