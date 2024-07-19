SageView Advisory Group LLC Makes New $903,000 Investment in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OMC. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 11,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.70.

Shares of OMC traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,553. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.27. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $98.06. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.86% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.84%.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $41,984.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

