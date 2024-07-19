SageView Advisory Group LLC Makes New $937,000 Investment in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.44.

In other news, insider Jon Blotner sold 4,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $246,515.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,463,809.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $682,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,636,522.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jon Blotner sold 4,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $246,515.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,463,809.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,030 shares of company stock valued at $3,327,414 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:W traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.08. 1,054,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,183,381. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.50. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.37 and a 12-month high of $90.71.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

