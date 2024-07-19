SageView Advisory Group LLC Purchases 9,523 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 130.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,523 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE MDT traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,556,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,306,924. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $91.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.09.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.82%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

