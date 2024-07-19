SageView Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THS. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 78,600.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 33.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

THS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.17.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:THS traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $37.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,685. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $33.28 and a one year high of $53.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.44 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $820.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TreeHouse Foods news, SVP Stephen Alan Landry sold 3,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total transaction of $130,267.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

