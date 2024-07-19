SageView Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 24,745 New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 24,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 51,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 289,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 27,969 shares during the period. 54.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on NYMT. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on New York Mortgage Trust from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

New York Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.68. 124,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,957. The company has a market cap of $609.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.94. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $10.63.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $83.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.64 million. New York Mortgage Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 44.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.98%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -43.24%.

New York Mortgage Trust Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

