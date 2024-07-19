SageView Advisory Group LLC Raises Holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 114.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in XPO by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of XPO by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in XPO by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in XPO by 4.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of XPO from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on XPO from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen increased their target price on XPO from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.70.

XPO Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:XPO traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,183. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 54.74, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.10. XPO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.52 and a fifty-two week high of $130.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.24.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. XPO had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other XPO news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total value of $195,975.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at $727,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $141,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,425,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,838,189.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total transaction of $195,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About XPO

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

