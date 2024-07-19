SageView Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

SageView Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 98.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,517 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.11. 1,585,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827,777. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.55. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

