SageView Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

SageView Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 0.3% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 103,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 1.7% during the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 18,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 120,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX boosted its position in shares of CSX by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 115,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CSX. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.39.

CSX Trading Down 1.2 %

CSX stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,951,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,750,847. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The stock has a market cap of $67.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.07.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

