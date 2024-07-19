SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,744 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,661 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BUD. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 643 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Shares of BUD stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.43. The company had a trading volume of 357,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,355. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.76. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $51.66 and a 52-week high of $67.49. The stock has a market cap of $108.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $14.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BUD. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $70.00 to $68.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.13.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

