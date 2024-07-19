SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 344 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

SageView Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 150,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,581,000 after buying an additional 12,666 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 183.5% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 127,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,142,000 after purchasing an additional 82,687 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 828,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,797,000 after purchasing an additional 16,757 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period.

Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $63.74. 39,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,005. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.33. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.86 and a 12-month high of $65.47.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

