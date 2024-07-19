SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 45,123 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP)

SageView Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Free Report) by 84.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,123 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned 0.11% of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lam Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 368.1% during the 1st quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 2,595.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Envision Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.94. 3,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,476. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.88. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF has a 1-year low of $21.79 and a 1-year high of $27.07.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (DEHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects large-cap emerging markets companies exhibiting high profitability characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DEHP was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.