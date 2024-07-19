SageView Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 169.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprout Social

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,589,126. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,589,126. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $54,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,071,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,470 shares of company stock valued at $3,063,248. 10.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sprout Social Price Performance

SPT traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $36.58. The company had a trading volume of 194,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,405. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.51 and a 200-day moving average of $49.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $25.68 and a one year high of $68.41.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.10. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 19.64% and a negative return on equity of 42.51%. The company had revenue of $96.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.29 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPT shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $74.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.43.

Sprout Social Profile

(Free Report)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

