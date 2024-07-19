SageView Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 59,100.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

In related news, Director James D. White sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $152,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,920.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SMPL traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.00. The company had a trading volume of 284,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,977. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.34. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.61. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $43.00.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $334.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

