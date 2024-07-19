Saltmarble Price Tops $0.46 (SML)

Saltmarble (SML) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Saltmarble has a market cap of $132.94 million and $50,463.36 worth of Saltmarble was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Saltmarble has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Saltmarble token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000688 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Saltmarble

Saltmarble was first traded on June 1st, 2022. Saltmarble’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,200,000 tokens. Saltmarble’s official website is ggdgame.saltmarble.io. The official message board for Saltmarble is medium.com/@saltmarble. Saltmarble’s official Twitter account is @saltmarble.

Buying and Selling Saltmarble

According to CryptoCompare, “Saltmarble (SML) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saltmarble has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Saltmarble is 0.45836215 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://ggdgame.saltmarble.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saltmarble directly using US dollars.

