Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,133 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,542,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,349,000 after buying an additional 1,703,874 shares during the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter worth about $6,771,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 1,787.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,049,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 994,200 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,452,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,696,000 after purchasing an additional 434,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,142,000. 51.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAND stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $5.81. 266,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,236,721. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.01 and a beta of 1.13. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $6.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average of $5.14.

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $42.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.80 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 1.52%. On average, analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.01%.

SAND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.04.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

