Sapphire One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,147.52 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $4.16 million and approximately $1,147.52 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,518.97 or 0.05254351 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00042119 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00009603 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00011900 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00015251 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00009730 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,823,162,796 coins and its circulating supply is 1,802,676,573 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

