SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of SBA Communications worth $12,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $209.00. 714,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,511. The business has a 50 day moving average of $196.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.65. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $183.64 and a 1 year high of $258.76.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $657.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.08 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $241.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $266.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.31.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

