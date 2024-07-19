Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,597 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 15,632 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Schlumberger news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $3,044,964.70. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,897.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $1,838,647.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,686.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $3,044,964.70. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,897.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,158 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,893 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLB traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $49.67. 17,352,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,128,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $62.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.10.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLB. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

