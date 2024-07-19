Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Purchased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 89,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,037,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,331,000 after buying an additional 7,598 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 82,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter.

SCHB stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.65. The company had a trading volume of 457,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,331. The company has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.89. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.46 and a fifty-two week high of $65.57.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

