Scout Investments Inc. Decreases Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 40.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 252,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,294 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $14,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,682,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,738,000 after purchasing an additional 550,293 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,622,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,557,000 after buying an additional 330,740 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,478,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,659,000 after buying an additional 3,026,657 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $517,035,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,859,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,458.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,534,458.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,233,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,558 shares in the company, valued at $99,404,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,221 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,374 over the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MNST shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.48.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNST remained flat at $51.01 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,360,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,394,749. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.71. The company has a market capitalization of $53.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.76. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

