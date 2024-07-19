Scout Investments Inc. Lowers Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,086 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.11% of Evergy worth $13,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,358,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,462,000 after buying an additional 186,235 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at $769,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Evergy by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EVRG traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.33. The stock had a trading volume of 513,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,607. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.60. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $61.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.6425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.17%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Evergy in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.83.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

