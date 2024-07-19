Scout Investments Inc. Lowers Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 589,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 37,417 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $10,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $8,807,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $6,800,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 332.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 368,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after buying an additional 283,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,164,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $246,824,000 after buying an additional 229,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,990,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,978,000 after acquiring an additional 195,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KTOS traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.03. The stock had a trading volume of 321,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,755. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.54 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $22.77.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $277.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on KTOS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

In related news, Director Bradley L. Boyd sold 1,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $37,220.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,979.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bradley L. Boyd sold 1,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $37,220.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,979.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $74,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 279,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,764.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,220 shares of company stock valued at $3,494,996 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

