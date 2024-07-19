Scout Investments Inc. Reduces Position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,922 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $3,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,541,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,212,000 after purchasing an additional 629,427 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,316,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,173,000 after purchasing an additional 280,436 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,305,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 825,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,404,000 after purchasing an additional 160,503 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 800,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,265,000 after purchasing an additional 57,721 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UMH traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.43. 252,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,220. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -116.19, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.56. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $17.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -573.30%.

In other news, Director Michael P. Landy acquired 4,700 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $72,615.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 341,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,280,748.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael P. Landy acquired 4,700 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $72,615.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 341,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,280,748.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $375,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,149,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,254,970.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on UMH. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

