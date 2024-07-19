Scout Investments Inc. Sells 13,992 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,992 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.23% of PagerDuty worth $4,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in PagerDuty in the fourth quarter worth about $6,778,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the fourth quarter worth about $4,630,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,160,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,011,000 after acquiring an additional 728,152 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,465,000 after acquiring an additional 536,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PagerDuty

In other PagerDuty news, insider Shelley Webb sold 5,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $125,989.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,740.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shelley Webb sold 5,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $125,989.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,740.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 25,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $544,508.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,016,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,375,670.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,982 shares of company stock valued at $1,577,029. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PagerDuty Price Performance

NYSE:PD traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.10. The company had a trading volume of 646,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,436. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.92 and a 1-year high of $26.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 28.38% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $111.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.74 million. Analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on PagerDuty from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank started coverage on PagerDuty in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on PagerDuty in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PagerDuty in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PagerDuty

PagerDuty Profile

(Free Report)

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.