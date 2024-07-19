Scout Investments Inc. Sells 22,423 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 352,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,423 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $8,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTRE. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 245.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTRE. Wedbush began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

CareTrust REIT Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CTRE traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $26.74. The stock had a trading volume of 390,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,243. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 12.80 and a current ratio of 12.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.91. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.43 and a 12-month high of $27.32.

CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 223.08%.

About CareTrust REIT



CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.



