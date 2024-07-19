Scout Investments Inc. Sells 9,689 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,689 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.30% of Cheesecake Factory worth $5,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 2,360.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cheesecake Factory news, insider Keith Carango sold 3,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $151,778.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,687.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

CAKE stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.79. 951,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,838. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.51. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $41.25.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $891.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.49 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.54%.

Cheesecake Factory Profile

(Free Report)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.