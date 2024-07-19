Scout Investments Inc. Takes $6.09 Million Position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,092,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of XPO during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in XPO by 170.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in XPO in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in XPO in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in XPO in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on XPO in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a report on Friday, June 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on XPO from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on XPO from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.70.

NYSE:XPO traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.40. 790,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,674. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.24. XPO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.52 and a twelve month high of $130.51. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.74, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.10.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. XPO had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other XPO news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total transaction of $195,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at $727,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total transaction of $195,975.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $141,225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,425,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,838,189.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

